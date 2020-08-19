21 Savage is once again holding down the kids and hosted his fifth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive. The COVID-19 safe event was presented his Leading By Example Foundation, in partnership with Chime, Juma.org and Black Voters Matter and M.O.B.B. (March On Ballot Boxes).



With the assistance of Chime and Jump, 21 Savage was able to provide young students and families free wifi, laptops and backpacks filled with school supplies, financial literacy toolkits and face masks. Guests over 18 were able to registered to vote through Black Voters Matter Fund, in partnership with M.O.B.B. Contactless voter registration was provided as well as paper registration forms for those without official Georgia IDs.



The drive follows the success of Savage’s national Bank Account at Home branch of his Financial Literacy campaign, which kicked off in March of 2018 with non-profit organization Get School.











The restrictions in events due to COVID-19 lead to the “Bank Account at Home” initiative launched in July by Chime and 21 Savage. The free financial literacy lessons have switched to online in efforts to continue to educate the youth. 21 savage also continued to support of under-served youth in Atlanta by making a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

You can see the recap video below.

