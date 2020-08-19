“KING OF NEW YORK IS BACK,” said Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Since his release from house arrest, he is taking full advantage. The controversial rapper is back in the Big Apple after spending some time on the West Coast. During his time in Los Angeles, he paid an un-welcomed visit to one of Nipsey Hussle’s memorials. After posting it on his Instagram, many of Nipsey’s associates were displeased after 6ix9ine’s visit, calling it a “clout chase.” In addition, he claims his security had to drag him out of the City of Angels. The “PUNANI” rapper seemed to have enjoyed his time.

Now the Tekashi 6ix9ine has returned to New York. While exiting a store in the city, he ran into a stampede of fans waiting to greet him. Although he was greeted by fans, a woman in the crowd dropped to her feet right before the Bushwick rapper. He took to Instagram to explain.

“Lady try to fall in front of me and get a law suit,” he captioned on IG.