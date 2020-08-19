Oprah Winfrey did her own personal protests by purchasing over two dozens billboards dedicated to Breonna Taylor on top of giving her the cover of the O Magazine.

The billboard directed supporters to contact Until Freedom, and apply pressure on those handling Taylor’s case to bring justice. “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. Visit UntilFreedom.com,” the billboard reads.

Unfortunately, one of the billboards in Louisville were defaced. The sign stood tall on Lexington Road before someone splashed red paint on it, which seemingly replicates a gun shot wound.

After a few citizen complaints, the paint was reportedly removed by the afternoon. But there’s no word of who’s responsible, or if there’s even an ongoing police investigation about it.

Breonna Taylor’s killers are still at large and Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, recently met with her family because he wanted “to personally express his condolences,” per a press release. But there’s still no word if her murderers will be put behind bars.