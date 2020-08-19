Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy last month via social media. The multi-platinum rapper is expecting her first bundle of joy with her husband, Kenneth Petty. While many are curious about the baby’s gender, it may have been revealed recently.

In a highly entertaining and revealing interview with No Jumper, socialite Celina Powell claims that Nicki Minaj is expecting a baby girl. One would ask how Powell would know such confidential information.

She tells Adam 22 that she heard it from Lil Wayne.

“I was with somebody and Lil Wayne FaceTimed him and they were talking about Nicki’s pregnancy. I was like ‘Oh my god!’ and I wanted to record the conversation so bad but I knew I would get kicked out and I didn’t wanna f*ck up my relationship with that guy.”

Celina Powell’s has a history of lacking credibility when it comes to truth. In addition, she is renowned for alleged relationships with several artists including Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, Tekashi 6ix9ine and more. Powell revealed a prior conversation she had with the “GOOBA” rapper regarding Nicki’s baby reveal.

“He was like, ‘I think she just found out it was a girl.’ I was, like, playing it casual with 6ix9ine. I was like, ‘Did you know that Nicki’s pregnant?’ He was like, ‘Duh, she came to the shoot pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I bet you didn’t know she was having a girl.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah I do. I know the name of it too!'”

Celina Powell was asked if she knew the name as well. She stopped at the baby’s gender because she “don’t want no beef with the Barbs.”

Peep the full interview below. Nicki’s alleged gender reveal begins at 22:11.