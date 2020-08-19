Kanye West, Steve Harvey, and Rick Fox walked into a Chick-Fil-A. No that’s not a joke, that was the reality in Georgia on Tuesday (August 18). The trio was spotted at a restaurant in Griffin, GA.

Kanye, Steve Harvey and Rick Fox at Chick-fil-A in Griffin, GA today.



(via IG/m.scott33 & smith_jacob._) pic.twitter.com/3ovKP0ze0a — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 18, 2020

The details of how this link-up of seemingly random celebrities has not been revealed. It all started to unfold on the timeline when Kanye hit the timeline and told his followers that he and the Original King of comedy were hungry.

Kanye would also show that Dan and Bubba Cathy, billionaires and owners of the Chick-Fil-A franchise present in the fast-food establishment and “giving grace” as Ye said.

Advertisement

You can catch more of the lunch date below.