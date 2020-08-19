It was going to happen sooner or later. Live Nation announces an upcoming virtual concert with Lil Uzi Vert on Thursday, August 27. The leading live production company took to their social media to announce the upcoming show.

Don’t miss @liluzivert's LIVE virtual concert Aug 27th at 6pm ET/3pm PT 🛸 Get your tix here ⬇️ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 19, 2020

After a long-awaited three years following Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake & its deluxe. While the original release consisted of 18 tracks and a lone feature from Syd, the deluxe added 14 more songs, with guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and Young Nudy. Baby Pluto’s highly anticipated album debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts and has since been certified platinum.

With the uncertainty during a pandemic, both artists and fans have longed for live performances. There is no musical comparison to seeing and hearing your favorite artists live in concert. Now Uzi fans will get to see him live and virtual. Tickets are priced at $15. As we continue to adjust in the COVID-19 era, we’ll see if more artists adopt the virtual concert model.

