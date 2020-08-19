LisaRaye Says She and Will Smith Can ‘Have an Entanglement’

LisaRaye previously criticized Jada Pinkett Smith for her relationship with August Alsina, which is widely known as an entanglement.

“I think and I feel that he was a baby. Now I’m all for if you want to date somebody younger, go for it. But because of his circumstance and why in which he came to her, wounded and hurt, and in her lap – how in the hell did he get from off her lap, and then you got onto the d**k? I don’t understand.”

The actress sat down with Garcelle Beauvais on Going to Bed and admitted that she found Will Smith attractive. But The Jamie Foxx Show actress reminded LisaRaye that he’s already spoken for. But the Player’s Club actress had the perfect solution. “We can have an entanglement.”

She continued, “I’m saying a Will Smith type, you know. He’s so charming. He’s rich, a poetic [sic], he’s a philanthropist. He’s a humanitarian, a great dad.”

LisaRaye is a mother of one and on the market. She divorced retired NFL star Tony Martin, in 1994 and her second husband, former Turks and Caicos Chief Minister, Michael Misick, in 2008.