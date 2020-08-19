While revealing the tracklist for his new King’s Disease album, which is slated for release this Friday (August 21), Hip Hop living legend Nas unveiled that the “original” Firm clique, consisting of himself, AZ, Foxy Brown and Cormega, would be reuniting on his latest LP.

AZ and Cormega both reacted to the announcement, with Mega, who was once at odds with Esco over his dismissal from The Firm over two decades ago, now stating, “I’m proud to be a part of this album and even prouder of me and Nas realigning as men who have mutual respect and admiration.”

King’s Disease also features Don Toliver, Anderson.Paak, Fivio Foreign, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, Hit-Boy, and A$AP Ferg.

