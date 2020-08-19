Derrius Guice is finding himself in more trouble that could lead to the end of his NFL career.

Two former LSU students say the former LSU running back Guice, who was recently released from the Washington Football Team, raped them months apart in 2016, according to an investigative report by USA Today.

Guice’s attorney, Peter D. Greenspun, denied the allegations in a statement.

Advertisement

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU,” Greenspun said. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature, and timing of what is being alleged years later.”

Washington cut Guice on Aug. 7 following a domestic violence arrest in a separate matter the same day in Virginia.

USA Today says it began reporting on its story Aug. 3, four days before Guice was arrested. USA Today also says it interviewed one of the women in January regarding Guice’s alleged assault. The woman also documented her encounter with Guice in June as part of a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Both women said Guice sexually assaulted them in their own apartments after nights that involved heavy alcohol consumption. One woman said Guice raped her while she was sleeping after showing up to her party uninvited earlier that night. The other, the tennis player, said Guice raped her when she invited him home after meeting him at a bar.

These latest allegations don’t look good for Guice and if he expected any other team to pick him up, he can certainly forget about that right now.