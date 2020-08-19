Don’t look now but both of the number one seeds in the NBA Playoffs could be in some serious trouble.

On Tuesday, number 8 seed Magic defeated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110. Then in the final game of the day, the 8 seeded Portland Trail Blazers beat the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers 100-93.

This was the first time since 2003 that both No. 1 seeds lost Game 1 of the playoffs.

Should Lakers or Bucks fans be worried? At least in the Lakers’ case, LeBron James has never once lost a first-round playoff series in his career (13-0). Unfortunately for James, he hasn’t ever gone up against someone as talented as Damian Lillard in the first round ever.

The Bucks should be fine in this series, but in a future matchup with Miami in the second round, could lead to an early exit in the NBA Playoffs. Bucks will need reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to have a strong showing if the Bucks are to navigate out the Eastern Conference.

Both series resume on Thursday afternoon.