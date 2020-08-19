The Entire Lakers Team Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor With Fake MAGA Hats

The entire Lakers roster is calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, and more players wore MAGA-inspired hats with a powerful message.

“Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor,” the Donald Trump-inspired fitted read.

The Lakers players made this message before Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Disney World bubble.

It’s dope to see James and other players keep their word and use their platform for justice reform, considering that many activists thought the return of the NBA would be a distraction from the fight to equality.

The cap can also be a shot to Donald Trump, who is desperately trying to win the upcoming 2020 Presidential election. LBJ and Trump have had heated exchanges in the past where the ball player previously reported referred to the POTUS as a “bum.”