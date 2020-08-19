The Man Who Killed Michael Jordan’s Father is Granted Parole and Would be Released in 2023

The Man Who Killed Michael Jordan’s Father is Granted Parole and Would be Released in 2023

One of the men who were convicted in the killing of Michael Jordan’s father, James Sr., in 1993 is set to be released in 2023 after he was granted parole.

The ball player’s dad was gunned down in his car in North Carolina at a rest stop. His body was dumped off a bridge in South Carolina and recovered 11 days later.

Larry Demey, 45, pled guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996.

Advertisement

Demey was granted parole as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program and will walk free on August 6, 2023.

The program is a scholastic and vocational program, and a three-way agreement between the Parole Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Michael Jordan hasn’t publicly commented on the decision, but this is sure to be a difficult time for him and his family as this wound was reopened two decades later. We’re praying that the Jordan family has found peace.