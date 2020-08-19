The unmistakable G-Funk sound of Southern California created a style that in the 90’s shaped Hip Hop culture in it’s own image. Since it’s conception by Dr. Dre with The Chronic, G-Funk has grown to be one Hip Hop’s most unique and distinguished sub-genre and has spread West Coast culture across the globe. On this day in Hip Hop history we celebrate the birth of the self proclaimed King of G-Funk Nate Dogg.

Known for his smooth soulful vocals on the hooks of some of the the 90’s most popular G-Funk cuts, Nate Dogg became one of the most recognizable voices of the genre. His music career began in 1990 when he and his cousin, Snoop Dogg, formed the group 213 along with fellow Long Beach rapper Warren G. After gaining clout in the newly exploding California rap scene, the group recorded their first demo at the iconic V.I.P. Record Store in Long Beach. The demo was passed along to Dr. Dre giving Nate Dogg and the rest of 213 the break they needed.

Nate Dogg’s first placement was on the Dr. Dre’s classic debut The Chronic singing the outro to “Deeez Nuuuts”. He would go on to sign with Death Row Records following the praise and acclaim he received after the album’s release. With Death Row, Nate Dogg continued to sing hooks and harmonize over tracks for various artists on the label. in 1994, he and Warren G released their first hit single “Regulate”.

Over the years Nate Dogg continued to show up on well known work by artists such as 2Pac, Eminem, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and more. He has released three solo albums and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

Unfortunately, Nate Dogg struggled with his health and passed away March 15th, 2011 due to complications from repeated seizures. Although he may have physically left this world, his impact on rap is an eternal reminder of his influence on the culture. Today we celebrate his life and achievements as one of G-Funks greatest pioneers.