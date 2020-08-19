On Fat Joe’s IG Live, The Queen Bee confessed that her and hubby Mr. Papers’ intimate life might end up on an Only Fans page.

The Notorious K.I.M. said of her potential venture, “We’re thinking of doing it! It’s probably 75, 85 percent gonna happen. We’re thinking of doing it… ‘Cause look, we do that anyway. We play around. We’re a freaky, kinky couple. We love it and we just love having fun and we’re in talks with them.”

Another salacious femcee, Cardi B, recently announced her signing up for OnlyFans, but at a reasonable price of $4.99, however, no nudity or sexual content will be on her page.

