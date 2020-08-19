[WATCH] Two High School Teachers Welcome Students Back to School With Rap Music Video

Callie Evans and Audri Williams gave their students quite the treat when they went to Instagram to reveal their music video inspired by the Jack Harlow single “What’s Poppin?’

Two Monroe Comprehensive High School teachers spit some impressive rhymes about their new virtual classroom experience. In the clip titled “What’s Poppin,” Callie Evans, who also coaches the Monroe Cheerleaders, joined her team for her verse.

Audri Williams

In a rap verse students can relate to the teachers rap about the changes this year as a result of the pandemic.



Evans posted, ”Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year,” .

What’s poppin’, Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in/You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’/Gone log in, every day, every morning, I’m watchin’,

Williams, who is also a teacher at Monroe High School, dropped her part of the song on her Instagram page. Williams, who noted “we are in for a wild ride this school year,” also joined the cheerleaders to bust some movies for the music video.

“What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up,” Williams wrote.

Who’s cutting onions? These are the teachers who make school memorable and affect students for life. Salute to you two ladies for all that you do!