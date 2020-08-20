If there is anyone who knows how to make a come up, its Blac Chyna. From selling skin whiteners to making an OnlyFans account, the ex of Rob Kardashian has found a new “hustle” online.

Blac Chyna is charging her supporters $950 in order to get a Facetime call with her, it doesn’t stop there. She is also charging fans $250 for a follow back from her on Instagram. Since then, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the TV personality’s new hustle. “I’m a hustle queen, I don’t care,” she stated when asked by Supa Cindy of Miami’s 99Jamz. “How legendary is that. For a follow back? $250? That’s it.”

Blac Chyna stated that the Facetime calls are done with a google phone number and not her real phone number, and consist of the D.C. Native briefly chatting with her supporters.

Whelp, if you want to chat with Blac Chyna, you better have your coins ready first!