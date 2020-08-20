With the success of such a summer hit single that landed in the No. 1 spot, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have joined together with the help of Twitter and Cash App to give away $1 million dollars to powerful women. With a simple tweet, they want to know how they can help you right now.

To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars.



how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now?



drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/OF2Y5v3UQx — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 19, 2020

Thousands of people have replied with a chance to win some of the money. The giveaway ends tomorrow. Women who tweet #WAPParty and with their “$” sign will have a chance to enter to win. With over 93 million streams and counting, both the Bronx and Houston natives are one of the first collaborative rap females to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The two celebrated with Cardi gifting Megan with a Birkin bag while Meg goes to the strip club and making it rain.