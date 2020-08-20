Champion Athleticwear has launched a new corporate social responsibility effort called Champion For All, designed to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity for people of all backgrounds. To celebrate this launch, Champion has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, donating 50,000 cotton face masks to the organization.

Champion chose the Boys & Girls Clubs of America due to the organization’s reputation for providing kids and teens with positive experiences to help them achieve success in life. Champion is looking to assist students with the transition of school in this upcoming fall. Champion For All will also launch a limited-edition capsule collection, designed to inspire and empower positive change in communities across the world.

“While the launch of this initiative has been planned for some time, it carries more meaning today as we continue to live in uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest affecting our world,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Partnering with Boy & Girls Clubs of America is a great kickoff for this initiative, given their dedication to creating inclusive environments and helping youth of all backgrounds develop the skills and confidence to succeed in life.”

Advertisement

The initiative is part of the commitment from Champion to support and uplift non-profit organizations to help in the creation of inclusive environments.

“We were so excited to collaborate with Champion on this collection and are tremendously thankful for their support,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, National Vice President, Corporate & Cause Partnerships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Like us, the company has a genuine passion for youth engagement and a real awareness of the importance our youth will have in the future of our society and world at-large.”

You can see the collection, which features Reverse Weave hoodies, athletic T-shirts, and face masks adorned with colorful, inspirational designs and messages such as “Change the World,” “Together We Can” and “Come Together” below. Purchases will help in funding face masks through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Learn more about the collection here.