Our forever President, Barack Obama, slammed Donald Trump during the

Democratic National Convention, and this time he was way more direct.

Obama delivered a powerful message from Philadelphia during the third night of the virtual event, but he hoped that he’d take the job seriously.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” he said.

Advertisement

Taking a page out of his wife, Michelle Obama’s book, Obama basically called him incompetent and unfit to be President of the United States. “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama said.

He also took the time out the slam the entire Trump administration for their response to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused over 100,000 deaths in the United States. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” he said.

Of course, Barack Obama endorsed his former Vice President, Joe Biden, and assured viewers that he’s the man for the job. “I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief,” Obama said. Joe’s a man who learned — early on — to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: “No one’s better than you, Joe, but you’re better than nobody.”

Check out the full message below: