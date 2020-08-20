Almost since the start of the social distancing guidelines, the demand of social change, specifically how it pertains to relations between Black people and the police, has been turned up a notch. Led by the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Deontay Wilder, sports figures and entertainers alike have been very outspoken about the brutality and deaths at the hands of the police by Black and Brown people.

Now, in his first playoff appearance as a Los Angeles laker, LeBron James was seen wearing a red MAGA hat, made famous by President Trump, but edited to say” MAKE AMERICA ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR”.

When asked after the game why he chose to wear the hat representing the 26 year old EMT worker killed by Louisville Police, King James replied, “A woman who had a bright future, and her life was taken away from her. There’s been no arrests, no justice, not only for her but for her family. We want to continue to shed light on that situation. It’s just unjust. That’s what it’s about.”

Louisville Police Officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove have yet to be arrested for killing Breonna Taylor in an illegal no-knock raid on March 13, 2020.