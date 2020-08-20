Los Angeles D.A. Are Reportedly Reviewing Possible Assault Charges Against Tory Lanez for Alleged Involvement in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Los Angeles D.A. Are Reportedly Reviewing Possible Assault Charges Against Tory Lanez for Alleged Involvement in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Anytime a rapper has a run-in with the law or passes away, you can guarantee TMZ is on it. The tabloid reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The D.A is reportedly investigating to hit the Toronto rapper with felony assault charges after the head Hot Girl says she was “targeted” and shot while exiting a chauffeur-driven SUV while riding with Tory and her best friend/assistant, Kelsey Nicole.

The Chixtape rapper was arrested but only charged with possession of a firearm because witnesses reportedly failed to cooperate. But it looks like he may face additional charges as the LAPD further investigates the incident.

Advertisement

There were reports that Tory was deported back to Canada but he denied those claims and The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of him living life regularly in Orlando, Florida.

Tory was one of the most prominent voices during the quarantine with his successful, entertaining Instagram live Quarantine Radio series. However, he went completely mute since being accused of gunning down Megan Thee Stallion.

“This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character,” Lanez’s rep said in a statement to The Neighborhood Talk. “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”