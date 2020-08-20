Megan Thee Stallion is tired of the “Internet bulls*t” and addressed the naysayers who doubt that she suffered gunshot wounds after she was spotted in an Atlanta club.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up … I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she wrote in a since-deleted post of her foot. “Why would I lie abt getting shot?”

The Houston rapper was criticized for clubbing during the pandemic while recovering from the wound. “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?” she continued in her post. “Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1 … I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!”

She ended off the length rant saying, “Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol. But ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t owe us this explanation, but trolls started speculating that she was lying and she wanted to set the record straight.