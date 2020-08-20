For fans of the RS-Dreamer, PUMA is releasing two new limited edition colorways. The J.Cole signature sneaker will now be available in Concrete Jungle and Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart colorway is perfect for your Lakers jerseys and the purple and gold bring the reminder to dream big. If you caught Cole courtside during the All-Star Weekend in February you probably saw the colorway on Cole’s feet. Both silhouettes feature PUMA Hoops tech, like a ProFoam midsole, as well as next-level design, like J. Cole’s “Dreamer” emblem.

You can also see the Purple Heart edition on the feet of Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma as they play in round one against the Portland Trailblazers.

The new releases come on the heels of PUMA debuting the highly anticipated RS-Dreamer, J. Cole’s signature basketball sneaker, in July, and the second new colorway release in August.

You can cop the RS-Dreamer “Concrete Jungle” and “Purple Heart” this Friday, August 21st at 10:00 AM EST exclusively at FootLocker.com, PUMA.com, and select Foot Locker Group and PUMA stores worldwide.