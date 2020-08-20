SZA Tells Fans to Ask Her Label About Where is Her New Album

SZA Tells Fans to Ask Her Label About Where is Her New Album

Rihanna doesn’t seem to be the only female singer whose fans constantly ask for an update regarding her album. Over the years, fans have been asking TDE singer, SZA for an update on her new album, following the singer’s debut album, CTRL that released in 2017.

“At this point y’all gotta ask punch, Ive done all I can do,” the singer responded, referring the President of Top Dawg Entertainment.

Following that comment, a fan asked the “Twenty Something” singer, “Would you saaay this is an adverse or hostile relationship orrr just out of your hands = you don’t know.SZA replied, “BEEN hostile.”

Advertisement

Another fan came through with the receipts as they actually asked Punch about the status of the singer’s album and he responded by saying it would come “soon.” “This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my f*cking life,” SZA responded to the fan.

Punch would reply to fans regarding the moment on Instagram. You can see his replies and SZA’s tweets below.

This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my fucking life . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

BEEN hostile . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my fucking life . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

This gif made me laugh . Thank you — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

What you goin do with that? Besides make me mad. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

So y’all niggas telling @JoeBudden on me now?? Smh — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020