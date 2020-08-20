The prestigious Governors Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys goes to someone who made outstanding contributions to television, and this year Tyler Perry is the recipient.

Perry is best known for his comedy-drama movies and plays, as well as his humanitarian efforts. “I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” Perry said in a statement provided to Deadline regarding the honor. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.”

“Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators,” Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler says of this year’s recipient. “He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience.”

The New Orleans native built a $2 billion empire with his Madea franchise, and owns the impressive Tyler Perry Studios in Georgia.