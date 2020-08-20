Video Footage Shows an Officer Shoving Masai Ujiri First During Last Year’s NBA Finals Celebration

A few people owe Toronto Raptors’ President Masai Ujiri an apology.

Video footage was released on Tuesday from the infamous Masai Ujiri incident after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship last year.

Masai Ujiri's legal team has released body camera footage of his encounter with a security worker at Oracle Arena after the Raptors won the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/56XWMpZy0P — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) August 19, 2020

Ujiri was making his way to the Oracle Arena court on June 13, 2019, so he could celebrate the Raptors’ title-clinching win over the Warriors when he was involved in a shoving match with Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland.

The video shows that Ujiri was looking past the security guard and only halfway pulled out his credential. He tried to walk past the guard, thinking there was no issue since he is a Raptors executive. Instead, Strickland responded with physical force, pushing Ujiri back harshly two times.

The amount of force used by Strickland was unnecessary and escalated the situation to an unnecessary level. Ujiri ended up pushing Strickland back.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office pursued a misdemeanor complaint against Ujiri for shoving a police officer. The deputy later said he had a concussion from the incident.

Strickland filed a federal lawsuit against Ujiri and the Raptors over injuries he allegedly suffered. He also filed a workers’ compensation claim.

After seeing the video footage, Strickland’s claim looks weak.

Ujiri’s legal team released a statement saying the claims were without merit.

Raptors spokesperson on release of video footage involving team president Masai Ujiri and a Bay Area police officer in moments after end of 2019 NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/sPq6y1tbw5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 19, 2020

Men lie, women lie, video footage doesn’t. Hopefully, Ujiri gets more than an apology from the officers.