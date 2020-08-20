In a recent interview with online personality and Nation Of Islam spokesperson Rizza Islam, comedian Corey Holcomb criticized the platform VladTV as well as its host DJ Vlad Lyubovny, who some claim have a net worth of close to $10 million.

It is speculated that artists go on his platform without charging Vlad and Vlad makes money by editing his videos into segments, raking in millions of views per video and Vlad receives funds in an advertisement.

Holcomb said in the interview, “A lot of Black people feel more comfortable going to Vlad’s platform because he’s white. They feel like they made it. Whereas they won’t come to my platform, or others like mines, because it doesn’t feel like anything major. So then Vlad gets all these Black people talking about other Black people and capitalizes off it.”

Recently, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan denied Vlad’s request to be on his show, with people speculating that if Farrakhan would’ve come to Vlad’s platform, that it would have increased the viewership, resulting in a lot of money because Farrakhan is a “controversial” figure.

See the entire interview with Holcomb and Daz of The Dogg Pound speaking to Islam about Vlad below.