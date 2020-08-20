Gunna has received praise for his latest album, WUNNA, that has gone platinum. He has released his latest visual is to “200 For Lunch,” which shows him putting $200,000 on his plate for lunch at a restaurant.

Gunna also shows the jewelry that he splurged on himself throughout the video. As you continue to watch the video from Atlanta’s own, you will also catch a Young Thug cameo. As a two for one special, he also delivered a visual to “DIRTY DIANA” that is on the deluxe version of the WUNNA album.

Peep the visual below.

