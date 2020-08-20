Yes, fraud is a real thing, but a woman that appeared to have stumbled or tripped among a stampede of Tekashi fans is apparently trying to file a lawsuit against the controversial rapper and 6ix9ine isn’t trying to hear it.

The “Gummo” rapper posted a video on his IG yesterday in NYC, where a crowd of fans are attempting to get a closer look at the rainbow-haired rapper when a lady, who at first appeared to be a part of the crowd, falls down and is seen sitting on the concrete as the crown maneuvers around her.

No documents of a lawsuit have surfaced as of yet, but TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.

Advertisement