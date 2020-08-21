42 Dugg is keeping the momentum going with the release of the new single and video for “Free Merey.” The video is a candid look at his career and how he is continuing to look to shake up the game.

“Free Merey” is the first listen from Dugg’s forthcoming project that will be released on Yo Gotti’s CMG and Lil Baby’s 4PF imprints.

“I’m betting on myself with this,” 42 Dugg said. “My team and I know that I’m a different type of artist and hustler, so it needs to be a special situation for us. I’m always gonna be me and kill the rap game – no matter the money and the fame.”

The new single was produced by TayTayMadeIt and you can hear it and see the video below.