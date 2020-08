Baha Bank$ and Chance The Rapper Bring the Racks in ‘Shake Dat A$$’

Who said Chicago doesn’t have strip clubs? Baha Bank$ and Chance the Rapper take over Oceans for the new video “Shake Dat A$$.”

The new single puts the world on notice to Bank$ and creates a new anthem for the dancers and brings plenty of club talent to the screen. The video serves as a perfect night at the club.

Chance stepped out the loving husband arena for his verse to perfect blend well with Bank$ and the track. Check out the video below.

