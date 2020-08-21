With sexual misconduct at the workplace claims swirling around Jason Mitchell, but the Superfly co-star has now landed the lead role in the biopic of Sean Bell.

Mitchell has been chosen to play the 23-year-old groom to be who was gunned down by the NYPD in November 2006, just hours before his wedding. The cops shot up the vehicle Bell was riding in following his bachelor party, believing they were armed. Bell’s family received $7 million for Sean’s death, but three of the officers involved were absolved of any wrongdoing.

Mitchell was asked to read for the role of Bell but was originally cast to play the role of an undercover cop.

Advertisement

With the involvement of Bell’s family, 50 Shots has been a film three years in the making, with Mitchell being credited as executive producer of this monumental film.