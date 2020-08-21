Jam Master Jay’s fatal shooting in 2002 sent shockwaves through the entire Hip Hop community. It was even more shocking when two people who were close to the late rapper were arrested and charged for his murder last week.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. conspired to kill the rapper, born Jason Mizell because Washington was cut out of a ten-kilo drug deal that Mizell acquired.

Washington was publicly identified as one of the gunmen in 2007, and named as a person of interest in the 2017 Netflix documentary, ReMastered documentary Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Mizell’s family said they had “mixed emotions” about the arrests.

“Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay,” the family said via a post on Run-DMC’s official Twitter account.

“We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope. “

The statement continued, “In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith, and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter.”

“Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that 2 suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder,” DMC said.

He continued: “It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime. I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever.”