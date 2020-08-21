The on going investigation of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues to unfold. Last month, Lanez was charged with possession of a firearm. As the story developed, we learned that the “Savage” rapper suffered two gun shot wounds to the foot. She recently shared photos of the graphic wound in a post and delete.

“I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick,” said Megan. “Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being mega Thee Mf STALLION.”

The multi-platinum rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday night to blatantly confirm Tory Lanez as her shooter.

“Yes this ni**a Tory shot me,” Megan exclaimed. “And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying.”

The Billboard chart-topping rapper denies allegations of physically assaulting Tory Lanez. In addition, she disclaims rumors of her being upset at Tory for flirting with Kylie Jenner. Megan, Tory and Kylie were together at a pool party hours before the incident.

She then gives a play-by-play on how the shooting incident went down.

“It’s only 4 mfs in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this ni**a in the backseat. I get out the car. I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out, I’m walking away. This ni**a from out the backseat of the car start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass.”

Megan goes on to explain that the residents of the area called the police. Upon their arrival, she was hesitant to explain what had occurred due to the history of police brutality towards African Americans.

Peep the IG Live video below.