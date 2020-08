Mulatto Releases Her New Album ‘Queen of Da Souf’ Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls and More

Women in rap are continuing to show their dominance and its Mulatto’s turn with her debut album Queen of Da Souf.

21-year-old Big Latto represents Atlanta across 13 tracks, bringing in Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina along for the ride.

Earlier this week Mulatto became the first solo woman rapper from Atlanta to receive a plaque. Get ready for an amazing run from her now. Peep the new album below.

