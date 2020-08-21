Nas did a virtual interview with Hot 97 fresh off the heels of his King’s Disease album.

During the conversation, the Queens rapper told his version of the story Snoop Dogg told about the slight tension he had with Tupac Shakur. “He had it wrong a little bit,” he said of Snoop’s retelling of the story. “[Pac] was in New York and there was a lot of tension flaring,” Nas recalled saying they first crossed paths backstage at an award show. “Where I was coming from really wasn’t an all love place ’cause there was a rumor Makaveli [was] coming out, so I really wanted to check the temperature with him.”

Pac did take shots at Nas on the album, which ended up being his last musical effort during his lifetime. “It was necessary for us to address the situation… We had to step to our business,” he said, explaining that there was heat between them before they even had a conversation. “We had a great convo. … He thought I was dissing him on the song ‘The Message,'” he said, while addressing rumors that the late rapper came for him during live shows.

Check out the full interview below: