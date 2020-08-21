Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have today dropped their latest collaborative single in the uplifting, powerful five-minute “Entrepreneur” which premiered overnight at midnight following a very limited promotion run. The track featuring a timely Nipsey Hussle tribute, asks questions of the structural economics behind companies such as Twitter and Gucci, features Tyler, the Creator and Insecure creator Issa Rae in the video clip and is produced by both Pharrell and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes. The cinematic, internationally focused track was directed by Calmatic and feature video production from Candice Dragonas, Tina Pavlides, and Lola Ridgell.

This brand new song “Entrepreneur” with Jay-Z coincides with Pharrell Williams’ guest-editorship of a new issue of Time magazine titled “The New American Revolution,” which is described as “a series of conversations and essays about creating a more equitable future for Black Americans.” The special issue features dialogues with noted names including Tyler, the Creator, political activist, and academic Angela Davis as well as tennis superstar Naomi Osaka. The pairing of the two continues the long history of Pharrell and Jigga working together over the years on over a dozen tracks including ‘Fronti’ (which peaked at No. 5), ‘Excuse Me Miss’ (No. 8), ‘Change Clothes’ (No. 10), and “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 Me)” (No. 11) that earned a couple of Grammy Award nominations too.