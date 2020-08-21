With 25 years of chart-topping hits and over 25 million records sold, multi-platinum R&B legends 112 are following up their latest single “Spend It All” with their new record and video, “For Us,” on August 21. The iconic group has partnered with global music distributor, ONErpm, to drop their highly-anticipated 112 FOREVER: Slim & Mike EP across all major digital platforms on August 28.

As political debates ahead of the Presidential election dominate discussions on racial justice, the Grammy-winning R&B icons are utilizing their platform as legendary musicians to amplify a message of unity and endurance. Filmed in the group’s hometown of Atlanta and directed by creative storyteller Damien Sandoval, the “For Us” music video is an abstract, dance-driven anthem promoting black love and the explicit need to continue the fight for equality.

“We’re in a period where everyone gives up. Right now, we need everyone to stick together and continue this fight,” expressed Slim of the message behind the new single. Mike reiterated, “If we’re going to do this thing, everybody’s got to be involved and it’s got to be ‘For Us’. We’re not politicians, we’re musicians, and this is our way of taking a stand.”

In May, 112 debuted “Spend It All” during their Memorial Day VERZUZ battle with Jagged Edge to over 300 thousand fans and a flurry of thumbs up and fire emojis from celebrity friends like Diddy, Stevie J, Marion Winans, Keri Hilson and were declared victorious on scorecards from both Billboard.com and Revolt.tv. The pair will follow up on the release of the 112 FOREVER EP with a third music video for their single, Looking For Love” in August.