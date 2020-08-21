According to several confirmed reports, Teddi Mellencamp, the reality TV star from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is the owner of the home where Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was killed in January and Mellencamp is now putting up the home for sale.

Screen Shot 2020 08 21 at 3.30.56 PM

The reality TV mainstay and her husband are looking to get rid of the home where the home invasion robbery took the life of rising star Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, who was only 20 years old at the time of his murder.

The suspects in the murder have since been arrested and charged.

Advertisement

Located above the Sunset Strip, the 4,300 square foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a home office, and a master suite with a soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Also, there is a city view from the pool area and features a heated spa, dining patio, lounge, and a BBQ kitchen/bar.