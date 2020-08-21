It’s tough being a New York Knicks fan.

Another NBA Draft lottery has come and gone and the Knicks didn’t find themselves with a number one pick. One current NBA star felt the need to remind Knicks fans of that.

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox took to Twitter to make fun of the Knicks securing the 8th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Yo I know they sick 😂😂 #8 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020

Angry Knicks fans flooded the mentions of Fox, But he couldn’t help but keep firing back at all the contempt for his comments.

Since they’re so mad at something that wasn’t that serious 😭 pic.twitter.com/vuJ1CdhPT4 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020

While the Knicks are in the middle of a rebuild, so are the Kings, who secured the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft. While both teams are sorry, maybe Fox shouldn’t throw stones from his glass house.