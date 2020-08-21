The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA lottery and the right to draft number one at the draft later this year. The lottery selections follow as is below.

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics (from Memphis Grizzlies)

The Timberwolves, who entered the lottery with a 14.0% shot at the No. 1 overall pick, will get the opportunity to add a top prospect to a core that already includes D’Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony Towns, who was the teams’ last number 1 pick.

“There’s a lot of steps left in this journey for us, but today was a significant one,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said afterward. “We’re excited about the potential level of player that we can add to our organization, but at the same time, we are going to be very aggressive and look at every avenue to improve this team. “

Rosas will face a fascinating decision with the No. 1 pick since the 2020 draft class has no consensus top prospect.

Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, and Obi Toppin are among the players expected to receive consideration at the top of the draft board.

The NBA Draft is slated for October 16th.