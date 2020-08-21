SOURCE SPORTS: Oscar De La Hoya Coming Out Of Retirement and He Doesn’t Want An Exhibition Fight

Seems like after the age of 47, most boxers get an itch to comeback.

Oscar De La Hoya seems to be the latest retired boxer looking for a fight. The 47-year-old promoter announced

“The rumors are true, and I’m going to start sparring in the next few weeks,” De La Hoya told ESPN. “It’s a real fight. I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” he said. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see.”

De La Hoya last stepped in the ring in 2008 when he was dominated and stopped by Manny Pacquiao.

As for De La Hoya returning for a real fight or an exhibition route, the former champ told ESPN, he is interested in “a real fight.”

De La Hoya says he wants to take on “any top guy out there.”

“All these fighters are not of the level that was 15, 20 years [ago], all these fighters are demanding so much money, all these fighters are demanding the moon,” said De La Hoya. “And they’re forgetting that you must train hard, you must work hard. So that’s a huge advantage for me because I know what it takes to train hard, I know how to train smart. I know how to fight smart in the ring.

If De La Hoya wants the smoke with these young boxers coming up, I’m sure they will be more than willing to give it to him.