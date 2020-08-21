Days after his “Ultra Black” track ruffled the feathers of Doja Cat, Nas is back with his full album produced by Hit-Boy, King’s Disease.

The album is 13 tracks in length including the bonus and headlined by the reunion of The Firm. Additional features include Lil Duk, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and Brucie B. The album is released on Mass Appeal records.

Speaking on the return of The Firm, AZ hit the Twitter timeline with a message. “Ever so often things come back full circle! It’s a blessing to be apart of Greatness,” he wrote before deeming the album another classic.

You can check out the album below and let us know what you think.