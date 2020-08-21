Just yesterday, SZA revealed to her fans that the relationship with her and Top Dawg Entertainment has “BEEN hostile,” after suggesting that fans take their album concerns to the president of TDE, Punch.

Punch replied to a tweet, of a fan asking about the arrival of the singer’s new album to which he responded that it would come, “soon.” SZA fans took matters into their own hands, getting “FreeSZA” to trend on Twitter in hopes to help the New Jersey singer’s music release a little faster than TDE is moving. SZA hasn’t had a project release since her 2017 debut album, “CTRL” that featured hits like “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks,” and “The Weekend.”

Now, SZA has taken to her social media to clear the air and let fans know its all love between her and her label. “Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing. I love y’all,” she wrote.

Advertisement

SZA also seems to take the blame after a fan points out that she was on a different time yesterday. “Lmao when u don’t get somewhere By urself u can’t always make ALL the decisions by urself. And das ok. Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing. i trust the ppl around me,” SZA responded to the fan. “And by being patient I mean ME !! I gotta learn it *paaatience paaaatience paaatience is a virtue*,” she added.

While SZA may have found her patience, her fans could feel a lot different considering their three-year wait. We can’t wait for new music from the Gemini singer.

Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing 🙏🏾❤️ I love y’all 🥺 — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Lmao when u don’t get somewhere By urself u can’t always make ALL the decisions by urself. And das ok 🥺Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing.. 🤷🏾‍♀️ i trust the ppl around me https://t.co/aMa6lRY22Z — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020