Chicago artist Vic Mensa has today released his new 7-track titled V Tape on Roc Nation Records featuring the likes of Snoh Aalegra, Eryn Allen Kayne, SAINt JHN, BJ The Chicago Kid and Peter CottonTale.

The excellent 26-and-a-half-minute offering from Mensa is fully accompanied by a visualizer to every track plus the below film clip to the second track off the release ‘MACHIAVELLI’ ft. singer Eryn Allen Kane.

This new project V Tape is Mensa’s eight major release since dropping his debut, self-released EP ‘Straight Up’ just over a decade ago in mid-2010 and sees him well and truly returning to his pure rapping roots following his ‘93Punx’ collaborative punk album drop last August, also on Roc Nation. Having worked with an extensive list of a wide range of diverse artists in recent years including Kanye West, rock outfit Good Charlotte, G-Eazy, Pharrell Williams, Skrillex, Travis Barker of Blink 182, Chance The Rapper, Sia, Gucci Mane, Twista, Ed Sheeran and Big Sean amongst a wealth of others, this drop certainly feels like classic Vic Mensa with as ever a slight twist to it as only he knows how to. Last Week Vic Mensa also debuted his “No More Teardrops” track featuring The Rebirth Brass Band, Malik Yusef, and Wyatt Waddell (watch below).

