Latest Wonder Woman 1984 Gives Us First Look At Cheetah

DC and Warner Brothers are making sure people don’t forget Wonder Woman 1984 is still coming out this year.

Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal appeared at DC Comics’ FanDome event to answer a few audiences Q&A’s and debut the new trailer. The new trailer sees Wonder Woman take on Cheetah, a new villain played by Kristen Wiig. There are also some new scenes reuniting Diana Prince with Steve Trevor.

Jenkins mentioned that the October release date is still sticking during the panel. “It’s so great on the big screen,” the director explained. “We all work so hard to bring something that would be a big, visual, spectacular, great time. So we’re going to stick it out, and we believe in you know putting it in the cinema”

While Cheetah looks sick and DC sticking to an October release, Wonder Woman 1984 could be the movie to help theaters get their grove back after months of closure due to COVID-19.