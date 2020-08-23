Monica And Brandy To Go Hit For Hit In Upcoming Verzuz Battle

Looks like Brandy and Monica are going to bring “The Boy is Mine” to Verzuz next Monday.

Swizz Beats and Timbaland announced yesterday that the two R&B heavyweights will be going hit for hit. Fans of the two have pleaded for the two singers to battle on Verzuz. The event will take place on Aug. 31 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Earlier this year Monica expressed the possibility of being featured on Verzuz against Brandy as long as it was less of a battle and more of a “celebration.” She was originally reluctant to the idea as she believed the public would reignite the rumors of beef between the two

“The only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for 20-something years,” Monica continued. “That would be the only thing that makes sense to me because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.”

Of course social media was thrilled about the news

The way social media is about to be a night of chaos for Brandy and Monica #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/AuEDuCoQBE — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 22, 2020

I love Monica, but when Brandy plays this, issa wrap!!! #Verzuzpic.twitter.com/f2D5hp3Yhb — Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) August 23, 2020

All we gonna hear on the monica & brandy verzuz pic.twitter.com/bf5hBbNAWk — Dark Skinned Prue (@FutureTG) August 23, 2020