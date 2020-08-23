The New Orleans Pelicans couldn’t be thinking about trading away Lonzo Ball right?

Well, on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin,” analyst Jay Williams reported on Ball’s outlook with the Pelicans. Williams said he was hearing around New Orleans that the team could use the 22-year-old as a trade asset this offseason.

Lonzo Ball was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, then traded last summer as part of the Anthony Davis deal.

Ball, Brandom Ingram, and 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson are part of the young core that has the Pelicans feeling excited. Unfortunately, Ball’s development has been a very slow process.

Ball finished his first season with the Pelicans with averages of 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 63 games. The Pelicans expected more from the young baller.

While Ball is a stellar defender and passer, his lack of shooting skills is concerning. The Pelicans could test the trade market, as a few teams are currently looking for a starting point guard.