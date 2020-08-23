Earl Thomas time with the Baltimore Ravens has come to an end.

The Ravens announced they had terminated Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the culture of the team.

We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2020

Thomas posted on his Instagram story 21 minutes after the Ravens officially announced his release.

Advertisement

“Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity,” he wrote. “Had a great run .. Wish things would have ended differently but you live and you learn. Thank you [Ravens GM] Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing him to B-More. Wish you guys the best.”

Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Raven’s team leaders are said to be upset with Thomas over the situation and want him gone. The fact that the Ravens are moving on from Thomas so quickly shows how serious his issues with his teammates are.

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in 2019. He’s owed $10 million in 2020, but the team may avoid paying that salary since it released Thomas due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Expect a few teams that will look to sign Thomas, including the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.