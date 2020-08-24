After a long wait, Big Sean is finally ready to drop his 5th album Detroit 2 next month. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper announced on social media that the new LP will drop on September 4th.

The “IDFWU” rapper had originally planned the release around his Coachella performance, but with the show canceled due to coronavirus Big Sean had to re-do the album rollout.

Sean said on Twitter that he finished recording for the album on Sunday and it is now in the hands of the engineers for mixing.

The new project is a follow up to the popular Detroit mixtape from 2014, the 5th most downloaded mixtape on the music streaming site Datpiff.